Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Ever Deluxe Container Ship M.T Quetta Tanker STI Sohd Tanker MSC Agata Container Ship Captainannis L Clinkers MS Tiger Container Ship Lian Gui Hu Tanker Hyundai Mercury Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: LOS Angles Trader Northern Dexterity SC Haikou CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 184,895 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 37,329 metric tons of export cargo and 147,566 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 57,237 27,839 85,076 Bulk Cargo -- 450 450 DAP 9,046 -- 9,046 Clinkers -- 4,140 4,140 Oil/Liquid Cargo 81,283 4,900 86,183