UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 05:41 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monda

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Ever Deluxe Container Ship M.T Quetta Tanker STI Sohd Tanker MSC Agata Container Ship Captainannis L Clinkers MS Tiger Container Ship Lian Gui Hu Tanker Hyundai Mercury Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: LOS Angles Trader Northern Dexterity SC Haikou CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 184,895 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 37,329 metric tons of export cargo and 147,566 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 57,237 27,839 85,076 Bulk Cargo -- 450 450 DAP 9,046 -- 9,046 Clinkers -- 4,140 4,140 Oil/Liquid Cargo 81,283 4,900 86,183

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Quetta Import Haikou Hyundai Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Pakistani visa stickers being stolen from passport ..

15 minutes ago

Four drug-pushers rounded up in Sialkot

50 seconds ago

Sindh govt, Kuwait sign MoU for launching power pr ..

2 minutes ago

Concern expressed over food security situation: Mi ..

22 minutes ago

CS Sindh inaugurates complaint centre at Sindh Sec ..

53 seconds ago

Court sends Judge video leak scandal accused to ja ..

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.