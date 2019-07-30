Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Fairchem Cutlass Tanker Gravity Fertilizer Hyundai Busan Container Ship Xin Yan Tai Container Ship As Paola Container Ship Chemroad Orchid Tanker Botany Bay Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: CSCL Sydney Lila Gsl Eleni Mohar CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 101,940 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 21,761 metric tons of export cargo and 80,179 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 41,1418 14,391 55,532 Bulk Cargo - --- 350 Canola ----- ------ ----- DAP ----- ------ ----- Palm Kernel Expeller ----- ------ ----- Talc Powder ----- ----- ----- Rice ----- ----- ----- Loose Bulk Cement 1,170 1,170 Oil/Liquid Cargo 39,038 6,200 45,238