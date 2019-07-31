UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:32 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: YM Bamboo Container Ship Gulf Horizon Tanker Carl Schulte Container Ship COSCO Hong Kong Container Ship APL Singapore Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: M.T Shalamar Xin Yan Tai Fairchem Cutlass Hyundai Busan Chemroad Orchid CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 105,014 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 53,099 metric tons of export cargo and 51,915 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 39,629 43,599 83,228 Bulk Cargo ----- ------ ----- DAP ----- ------ ----- Clinkers ----- ------ ----- Urea ----- ------ ----- Loose Bulk Cement ----- ------ ----- Oil/Liquid Cargo 12,286 9,500 21,786

