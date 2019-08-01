Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Reem 5 Scrap Bunun Dynasty Clinkers COSCO Japan Container Ship APL Chongqing Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Ogino Park Carl Schulte Botany Bay APL Singapore CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 123,243 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 47,768 metric tons of export cargo and 75,475 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 50,146 22,541 72,687 Bulk Cargo ----- ------ ----- DAP 3,084 ------ 3,084 Clinkers ----- 6,027 6,027 Urea 245 ------ 245 Loose Bulk Cement ----- ------ ----- Oil/Liquid Cargo 22,000 19,200 41,200