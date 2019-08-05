UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Mon 05th August 2019 | 02:56 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) : Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Hai Li 28 Fishing Trawler Shun Xing 18 Fishing Trawler MP The Belichick Container Ship M.T Quetta Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Northern Discovery COSCO Hong Kong Bunun Dynasty Hyderabad M.T Lahore CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 189,659 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 54,671 metric tons of export cargo and 134,988 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 35,506 23,454 58,960 Bulk Cargo ----- 805 805 Fertilizer 8,100 ----- 8,100 Clinkers ----- 30,412 30,412 DAP 802 ----- 802 Looose Bulk Cement ----- ----- ----- Oil/Liquid Cargo 90,580 ----- 90,580

