Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Evridiki Tanker APL Le Havre Container Ship Marigold Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Ocean Jupiter Irenes Reliance Senanur Cebi CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 89,662 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,603 Metric Tons of export cargo and 63,059 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 30,840 24,390 55,230 Bulk Cargo 545 213 758 Fertilizer 4,428 ------ 4,428 Oil/Liquid Cargo 27,246 2,000 29,246