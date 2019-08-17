UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Saturday

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Saturday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Northern Dexterity Container Ship Navios Unison Container Ship M.T Quetta Tanker SHIPS SAILED: CMA CGM Butterfly Totonno Bottigleri MOL Gateway XIN MEI Zhou CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 115,422 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 25,320 metric tons of export cargo and 90,102 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 48,234 25,320 73,554 Bulk Cargo ----- ------ ------ DAP 5,830 ------ 5,830 Fertilizer 3,388 ------ 3,388 Oil/Liquid Cargo 32,650 ------ 32,650

