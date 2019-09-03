UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 05:17 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Star N Tanker Opiental Jasmine Tanker CMA CGM Lamartine Container Ship Kota Cabar Container Ship M.T Quetta Tanker KMTC Mumbai Container Ship Irenes Reliance Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Ever Deluxe SCF Alpine Elgiznur Cebi Ariana Super Lady AL Safa CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 66,931 Metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port handled 21,343 Metric tons of export cargo and 45,588 Metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 17,560 7,179 24,739 Bulk Cargo 5,111 400 5,511 Clinkers ------ 13,764 13,764 Soya Bean Seeds 1,517 ------ 1,517 Palm Kernal Expeller 1,170 ------ 1,170 Clinkers ------ ------ ------ Cement ------ ------ ------ oli/Liquid Cargo 20,230 ------ 20,230

