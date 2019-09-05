UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 04:33 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Kota Cabar Container Ship GSL Eleni Container Ship Kudos Tanker SHIPS SAILED: SC Brilliant Filia Joy Hyundai Tacoma Irenes Reliance Frieda Selmer M.T.Quetta CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 116,549 Metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 25,670 Metric tons of export cargo and 90,879 Metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 61,575 21,129 82,704 Bulk Cargo ------ 200 200 Clinkers ------ 2,941 2,941 Soya Bean Seeds 2,958 ------ 2,958 Palm Kernal Expeller 2,052 ------ 2,052 Clinkers ------ ------ ------ Cement ------ ------ ------ Oli/Liquid Cargo 24,294 1,400 25,694

