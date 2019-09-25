UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Wed 25th September 2019

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Clemens Schulte Container Ship Alentejjo Fertilizer Polo Container Ship YM Fountain Container Ship Navig8 Alabaster Tanker Greenwich Bridge Container Ship Justice Victoria Tanker Hinode Maru Clinkers SHIPS SAILED: Xin Yan Tai Chemroad Quest Chemtrans Arctic Clemens Schulte KSL Xin Yang CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 142,191 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 63,595 metric tons of export cargo and 78,596 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 58,481 36,474 94,955 Bulk Cargo 7,854 150 8,004 Dap 3,329 ------ 3,329 Map 1,555 ------ 1,555 Clinkers ----- 26.971 26,971 Oil/Liquid Cargo 7,377 ------ 7,377

