Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:05 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: APL Chongqing Container Ship Dong Ting Hu Tanker Los Vangeles Trader Container Ship Xin Mei Zhou Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: YM Fountain Rainbow Island Greenwhich Bridge APL Paris APL Chongqing CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 204,000 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 77,580 metric tons of export cargo and 126,420 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 62,243 45,397 107,640 Bulk Cargo 22 ----- 22 Dap 5,964 ----- 5,964 Map ----- ----- ----- Clinkers ----- 23,183 32,183 Oil/Liquid Cargo 58,191 ------ 58,191

