Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 02:37 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Da Zhi General Cargo KMTC Mumbai Containers Ship SHIPS SAILED: Ningbo Express CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 116,686 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 65,759 metric tons of export cargo and 50,927 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 22,117 36,362 58,479 Bulk Cargo 2,433 3 2,436 DAP 20,028 ------ 20,028 Clinkers ------ 15,894 15,894 Yellow Peas 6,349 ------ 6,349 Oil/Liquid Cargo ------ 13,500 13,500

