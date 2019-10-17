Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Praslin Feretilzer Seaspan Yangtze Container Ship GSL Eleni Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Irenes Reliance Heilan Cruiser KMTC Mumbai CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 97,905 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 44,714 metric tons of export cargo and 53,191 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 23,988 19,638 43,626 Bulk Cargo 753 ------ 753 DAP 21,480 ------ 21,480 Clinkers ------ 18,076 18,076 Yellow Peas 6,970 ------ 6,970 Oil/Liquid Cargo ------ 7,000 7,000