Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:18 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Kota Gunawan Container Ship Industrial Ranger General Cargo Crimson Knight Clinkers Botany Bay Container Ship Al Mahboobah Tanker Cma Cgm Rabelais Container Ship Alrayan General Cargo SHIPS SAILED: Murou CSCL Sydney Kota Gunawan Stena Premium CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 137,096 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 32,734 metric tons of export cargo and 104,362 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 20,990 25,842 46,832 Bulk Cargo 1,245 150 1,395 DAP 25,004 ------ 25,004 Clinkers ------ 6,742 6,742 Oil/Liquid Cargo 57,123 ------ 57,123

