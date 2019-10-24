UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 04:42 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

SHIPS BERTHED: Venture Pearl Fertilizer Xin hong Kong Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Alrayan Al Mahboobah CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 129,016 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 32,540 metric tons of export cargo and 96,476 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 72 ------ 72 Bulk Cargo 2,059 ------ 2,059 DAP 20,843 ------ 20,843 Clinkers ------ 32,540 32,540 Oil/Liquid Cargo 73,502 ------ 73,502

