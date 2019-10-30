Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Golden Denise Tanker SHIPS SAILED: CMA CGM Lamartine DL Cosmos Nilufer Sultan Chemroute SKY CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 153,651 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 72,663 Metric Tons of export cargo and 80,988 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 12,916 26,873 39,789 Bulk Cargo 7,735 ------ 7,735 DAP 19,087 ------ 19,087 Clinkers ------ 40,290 40,290 Oil/Liquid Cargo 41,250 5,500 46,750