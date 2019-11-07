UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:41 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: CMA CGM Mumbai Cont SHIPS SAILED: ----Nil---- CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 129,627 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 34,594 metric tons of export cargo and 95,033 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 59,561 21,411 80,927 Bulk Cargo 37 ------ 37 DAP 7,031 ------ 7,031 Clinkers ------ 13,183 13,183 Petcoke 7,404 ------ 7,404 Oil/Liquid Cargo 21,000 ------ 21,000

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai Import Karachi Port

Recent Stories

The Ultimate All-Round Phone of 2019; A Year with ..

6 minutes ago

Realme announced a new variant of Entry level king ..

12 minutes ago

Schools shut down after smog hits Lahore today

30 minutes ago

Sikh yatrees reach Kartarpur

34 minutes ago

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar determine ..

34 minutes ago

Urs of Hazrat Pir Makki begins

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.