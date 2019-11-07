Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: CMA CGM Mumbai Cont SHIPS SAILED: ----Nil---- CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 129,627 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 34,594 metric tons of export cargo and 95,033 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 59,561 21,411 80,927 Bulk Cargo 37 ------ 37 DAP 7,031 ------ 7,031 Clinkers ------ 13,183 13,183 Petcoke 7,404 ------ 7,404 Oil/Liquid Cargo 21,000 ------ 21,000