UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 03:26 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: APL Paris Container Ship Al Mahboobah Tanker Wehr Schulau Container Ship MOL Grandeur Container Ship Xin Mei Zhou Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Interlink Verity CMA CGM Mumbai Olympus Greenwhich Bridge Wehr Schulau APL Paris YM Bamboo CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 185,136 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 69,927 metric tons of export cargo and 115,209 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 89,855 63,517 153,372 Bulk Cargo 2 ------ 2 DAP 5,696 ------ 5,696 Clinkers ------ 6,410 6,410 Oil/Liquid Cargo 19,656 ------ 19,656

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai Import Paris Attock Petroleum Limited Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Tight security arrangements for Eid Milad

3 minutes ago

Disengagement of Troops in Petrivske in Donbas to ..

3 minutes ago

Up to 30 People Trapped in Secured Area of German ..

3 minutes ago

AC warns strict action against absent teachers

8 minutes ago

Russia Gets No Invitation to APEC Summit Allegedly ..

8 minutes ago

Hong Kong University Student Dies After Fall Durin ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.