Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: APL Paris Container Ship Al Mahboobah Tanker Wehr Schulau Container Ship MOL Grandeur Container Ship Xin Mei Zhou Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Interlink Verity CMA CGM Mumbai Olympus Greenwhich Bridge Wehr Schulau APL Paris YM Bamboo CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 185,136 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 69,927 metric tons of export cargo and 115,209 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 89,855 63,517 153,372 Bulk Cargo 2 ------ 2 DAP 5,696 ------ 5,696 Clinkers ------ 6,410 6,410 Oil/Liquid Cargo 19,656 ------ 19,656