Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

SHIPS BERTHED: Altonia Container Ship Baltic Leopard Fertilizer Al Safa Tanker Smiley Lady Container Ship Freedom Line Cement Ever Decent Container Ship Oriental Lotus Tanker Cape Male Container Ship Golden Tulip Tanker AL Yasat II Fertilizer M. T Shalamar Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Luzon Szczecin Trader Xin Mei Zhou AL Mahboobah Northern Dexterity Smiley Lady M.

T Karachi Al Safa African Macaw CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 187,328 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 55,555 metric tons of export cargo and 131,773 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 40,468 32,465 72,933 Bulk Cargo ------ 40 40 DAP 17,719 ------ 17,719 Clinkers ------ 9,185 9,185 Cement ------ 13,865 13,865 Oil/Liquid Cargo 73,586 ------ 73,586