UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 02:03 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Kota Gunawan Container Ship Wan Hai 611 Container Ship Botnay Bay Container Ship Ogino Park Tanker Diaporos Container Ship Carnation Tanker M. T Karachi Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Chem Altamira Tanker Hanne Danica General Cargo Sofia Tanker Indian Express Container Ship Navig8 Ammolite Tanker MSXT Artemis General Cargo Hyundai New York Container Ship Kota Gunawan Container Ship CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 110,761 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,050 Metric Tons of export cargo and 84,711 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 64,344 22,279 86,623 Bulk Cargo 2,766 ------ 2,766 DAP 5,082 ------ 5,082 Clinkers ------ ------ ------ Rock Phosphate 12,519 ------ 12,519 Oil/Liquid Cargo ------ 3,771 3,771

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi India Import Altamira Sofia Kota New York Hyundai Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Waives of accountability change now, says NAB Chai ..

22 minutes ago

Asian markets rose as investors remain buoyed by t ..

6 minutes ago

Collision of 3 Buses in Mexico Results in 11 Peopl ..

3 minutes ago

More accurate surgical treatment of lung cancer pr ..

3 minutes ago

Massive protest held in Jammu against ban on inter ..

3 minutes ago

People continue to observe civil disobedience in I ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.