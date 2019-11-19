Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Kota Gunawan Container Ship Wan Hai 611 Container Ship Botnay Bay Container Ship Ogino Park Tanker Diaporos Container Ship Carnation Tanker M. T Karachi Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Chem Altamira Tanker Hanne Danica General Cargo Sofia Tanker Indian Express Container Ship Navig8 Ammolite Tanker MSXT Artemis General Cargo Hyundai New York Container Ship Kota Gunawan Container Ship CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 110,761 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,050 Metric Tons of export cargo and 84,711 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 64,344 22,279 86,623 Bulk Cargo 2,766 ------ 2,766 DAP 5,082 ------ 5,082 Clinkers ------ ------ ------ Rock Phosphate 12,519 ------ 12,519 Oil/Liquid Cargo ------ 3,771 3,771