Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Tue 03rd December 2019 | 06:06 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Kota Nilam Container Ship Botany Bay Container Ship Sea Harvest Tanker Cma Cgm Racine Container Ship YM Excellence Container Ship Slaoman Dispatcher General Cargo SHIPS SAILED: Oriental Freesia Diyala Kota Nilam CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 123,208 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 37,322 Metric Tons of export cargo and 85,886 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 26,731 18,122 44,853 Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------ DAP 5,126 ------ 5,126 Clinkers ------ 18,200 18,200 Soya Bean Seeds 6,777 ----- 6,777 Talc Powder ------ ------ ------ Oil/Liquid Cargo 47,252 1,000 48,252

