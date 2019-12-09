Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Smiley Lady Container Ship Dolphin II Container Ship Minoan Grace Clinkers M.T Karachi Tanker Cape Male Container Ship Hankuk Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Northern Dexterity Xin Los Angles Lake Sturgeon Hyundai Tacoma Smiley Lady Liana IKan Parang CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 241,525 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the Port has handled 110,955 Metric Tons of export cargo and 130,570 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 47,080 50,590 97,670 Bulk Cargo 4,304 ------ 4,304 DAP 17,012 ------ 17,012 Clinkers ------ 60,365 60,365 Soya Bean Seeds ------ ------ ------ Palm Kernel Seeds 5,065 ------ 5,065 Oil/Liquid Cargo 57,109 ------ 57,109