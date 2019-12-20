Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: CMA CGM Moliere Container Ship MOL Generosity Container Ship SEA Chalienger Tanker XIN Mer Zhou Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: APL Thailand Greenwich Bridge COSCO Belgium Silver Carolyn CMA CGM Moliere YM Bamboo CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 147,228 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the Port has handled 72,911 metric tons of export cargo and 74,317 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 60,237 46,988 107,225 Bulk Cargo 1,234 500 1,734 Clinkers ------ 23,523 23,523 Oil/Liquid Cargo 12,846 1,900 14,746