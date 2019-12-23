UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 05:03 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Celebration General Cargo Ever Decent Contaienr Ship AS Olivia Tanker Cape Male Container Ship Ivory Ray Tanker M.T Shalamar Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Xin Mei Zhou Northern Discovery Celrbration M.T Lahore Ever Decent CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 146,300 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 55,473 metric tons of export cargo and 90,827 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 27,865 24,717 52,582 Bulk Cargo ------ 2,556 2,556 Clinkers ------ 26,600 26,600 Oil/Liquid Cargo 62,962 1,600 64,562

