Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Sumaira FH 38 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 05:03 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: KMTC Dubai Container Ship Coral Star Container Ship Lady Mira Rice Hyundai Colombo Container Ship Sti Express Tanker CMA CGM Media Container Ship Athenian Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Cma Cgm Lamartine M.T Shalamar Glovis Melody KMTC Dubai Coral Star Hyundai Colombo CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 255,666 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 88,229 metric tons of export cargo and 167,437 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 126,356 76,171 202,527 Bulk Cargo ------ 150 150 Clinkers ------ 7,808 7,808 Oil/Liquid Cargo 41,081 4,100 45,181

