Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Clemens Schulte Container Ship Taihua Spirit Tanker Polo Container Ship Oocl California Container Ship Botany Bay Container Ship Sofia Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Berlin Express CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 168,188 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 47,397 metric tons of export cargo and 120,791 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 70,141 29,402 99,543 Bulk Cargo 32 301 333 Clinkers ------ 16,794 16,794 Oil/Liquid Cargo 50,618 900 51,518