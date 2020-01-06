Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: M.T Khairpur Tanker Hyundai Loyalty Container Ship Sarwar Jahan linkers Ever Deluxe Container Ship Al Safa Tanker GSL Manet Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: CSCL Asia Ocean Cross Northern Dexterity Telemann Hyundal Loyalty CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 176,204 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 60,949 metric tons of export cargo and 115,255 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 79,055 40,667 119,722 Bulk Cargo ------ 950 950 Clinkers ------ 19,332 19,332 Oil/Liquid Cargo 36,200 ------ 36,200