Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Glovis Maria Petcoke Bay Spirit Tanker CSCL Sydney Container Ship M.T Shalamar Tanker Diyala Container Ship Sea Ambition Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Northern Dedication York M.T Karachi OOCL Chicago Almar CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 171,209 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 64,208 metric tons of export cargo and 107,001 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 64,319 29,838 94,157 Bulk Cargo ------ 170 170 Clinkers ------ 34,200 34,200 Fertilizer 4,113 ------ 4,113 Oil/Liquid Cargo 38,569 ------ 38,569