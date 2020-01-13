UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:49 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Glovis Maria Petcoke Bay Spirit Tanker CSCL Sydney Container Ship M.T Shalamar Tanker Diyala Container Ship Sea Ambition Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Northern Dedication York M.T Karachi OOCL Chicago Almar CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 171,209 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 64,208 metric tons of export cargo and 107,001 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 64,319 29,838 94,157 Bulk Cargo ------ 170 170 Clinkers ------ 34,200 34,200 Fertilizer 4,113 ------ 4,113 Oil/Liquid Cargo 38,569 ------ 38,569

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Import Sydney York Chicago Karachi Port

Recent Stories

83% of Pakistanis who had food delivered at home i ..

29 minutes ago

Health experts advises to adopt measures to preven ..

7 minutes ago

Alonso second on Dakar stage eight

7 minutes ago

Global stock markets mostly up as focus on China-U ..

2 minutes ago

Jordan court hails Israeli man for illegal entry

7 minutes ago

PM to launch series of development projects in Kar ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.