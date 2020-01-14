UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 04:40 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Botany Bay Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Diyala CSCL Sydney CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 72,450 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 5,568 Metric Tons of export cargo and 66,882 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 21,082 5,438 26,525 Bulk Cargo ------ 125 125 Clinkers ------ ----- ------ Petcoke 3,800 ------ 3,800 Oil/Liquid Cargo 42,000 ------ 42,000

