Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 04:52 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Mol Grandeur Container Ship Xin Los Angles Container Ship Liana Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Liberty Promise Oriental Marguerite APL Chongqing YM Excellence CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 135,090 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 26,486 metric tons of export cargo and 108,604 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 57,16 16,414 74,330 Bulk Cargo 15,298 322 15,620 Clinkers ----- 4,750 4,750 Petcoke 9,390 ----- 9,390 Oil/Liquid Cargo 26,000 5,000 31,000

