Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 13 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:33 PM

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Kota Cabar Container Ship Kota Karim Container Ship Apiradee Naree Clinkers CSL Sophie Container Ship Tomini Ability Clinkers Hyundai Vancouver Container Ship Peace Worth Tanker SM Osprey Tanker Rainbow Island 66 Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Balbina MOL Generosity Nordspring Ubena Kota Karim Palomar M.

T.Shalamar CSL. Sophie CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 284,446 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 110,433 metric tons of export cargo and 174,013 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 98,348 46,620 144,968 Bulk Cargo ------ 513 513 Clinkers ------ 63,300 63,300 Oil/Liquid Cargo 75,665 ------ 75,665

