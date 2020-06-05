UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust Shipping Intelligence Report 05 June 2020

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:27 PM

Karachi Port Trust shipping intelligence report 05 June 2020

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Friday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 Bow Cardinal D. Chemical GAC 03/06/20

11/12 Andreas K D. Cannola Alpine 29/05/20

13/14 Smart Tina D. Gen.Cargo Sea Hawks 04/05/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

6/7 Greenwich Bridge D.L.Cnt. OC-NetWork 04/06/20

8/9 Mol Grandeur D.L.Cnt. OC-NetWork 04/06/20

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 Msc Himanshi D. L. Cnt. Msc Pak 05/06/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Xin Los Angeles COSCO 05/06/20 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Ever Decent Green Pak 06/06/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

Ever Ursula Green Pak 08/06/e0 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

Shiling OC-Sea 15/06/20 Not scheduled 800 Cnt.

900 Cnt.

CONTAINER (GEARED):

Szczecin Trader Golden 05/06/20 Not Sched 548 Cnt. 350 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Pisti Aaras-Sh. 05/06/20 Not Sched 6,232 G.C Nil

Xing Ru Hai Facilities 06/06/20 Not Sched 784 Project Cargo Nil

Jin Guang Ling Cosco 11/06/20 Not Sched 373 G.C Nil

CEMENT:

Bulk Castor Sea Trade-Sh. 05/06/20 Not Sched Nil 44,500

IRON/SCRAP:

Pola Agusta Aaras-Sh 14/06/20 Not Sched 31,000 Scrap Nil

OIL TANKER:

Lime Galaxy Alpine 05/06/20 Not Sched 20,000 SB Oil Nil

Bolan Gac 06/06/20 Not Sched 55,000 Gasoline Nil

Lahore PNSC 06/06/20 Not Sched 70,000 Crude Oil Nil

Shalamar PNSC 06/06/20 Not Sched 70,000 Crude Oil Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Oreo Fertilzier Bulk-Sh. -- 31/05/20 15:40 1

Mariana M Oil Tanker GAC -- 21/05/20 14:00 -

1 Shifted from B.No. 14/15 O/A.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Los Angeles Alpine Gold From Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Limited Karachi Port

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $34.84 a barrel T ..

15 seconds ago

Army chief assures support to civil administration ..

9 minutes ago

'Get your knee off our necks' top US civil rights ..

3 minutes ago

Services of first contingent of Tiger Force handed ..

3 minutes ago

PM says govt to back business community and indust ..

31 minutes ago

CCP takes notice of petroleum products’ shortage

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.