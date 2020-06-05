Karachi Port Trust shipping intelligence report 05 June 2020

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Friday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 Bow Cardinal D. Chemical GAC 03/06/20

11/12 Andreas K D. Cannola Alpine 29/05/20

13/14 Smart Tina D. Gen.Cargo Sea Hawks 04/05/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

6/7 Greenwich Bridge D.L.Cnt. OC-NetWork 04/06/20

8/9 Mol Grandeur D.L.Cnt. OC-NetWork 04/06/20

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 Msc Himanshi D. L. Cnt. Msc Pak 05/06/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Xin Los Angeles COSCO 05/06/20 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Ever Decent Green Pak 06/06/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

Ever Ursula Green Pak 08/06/e0 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

Shiling OC-Sea 15/06/20 Not scheduled 800 Cnt.

900 Cnt.

CONTAINER (GEARED):

Szczecin Trader Golden 05/06/20 Not Sched 548 Cnt. 350 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Pisti Aaras-Sh. 05/06/20 Not Sched 6,232 G.C Nil

Xing Ru Hai Facilities 06/06/20 Not Sched 784 Project Cargo Nil

Jin Guang Ling Cosco 11/06/20 Not Sched 373 G.C Nil

CEMENT:

Bulk Castor Sea Trade-Sh. 05/06/20 Not Sched Nil 44,500

IRON/SCRAP:

Pola Agusta Aaras-Sh 14/06/20 Not Sched 31,000 Scrap Nil

OIL TANKER:

Lime Galaxy Alpine 05/06/20 Not Sched 20,000 SB Oil Nil

Bolan Gac 06/06/20 Not Sched 55,000 Gasoline Nil

Lahore PNSC 06/06/20 Not Sched 70,000 Crude Oil Nil

Shalamar PNSC 06/06/20 Not Sched 70,000 Crude Oil Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Oreo Fertilzier Bulk-Sh. -- 31/05/20 15:40 1

Mariana M Oil Tanker GAC -- 21/05/20 14:00 -

1 Shifted from B.No. 14/15 O/A.