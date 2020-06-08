Karachi Port Trust Shipping Intelligence Report 08 June 2020
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Monday.
hours on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700
hours on Monday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-I Lahore D. Crude Oil PNSC 06/06/20
OP-II Bolan D. Mogas GAC 06/06/20
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
11/12 Andreas K D. Cannola Alpine 29/05/20
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
Berth Vacant...
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
Berth Vacant...
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
25 Bulk Castor L. Cement Sea Care 08/06/20
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
28/29 Manet D. L. Cnt. Cosco 07/06/20
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Ever Ursula Green Pak 08/06/e0 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 900 Cnt.
Mol Generosity OC-Network 11/06/20 Not Sched 900 Cnt. 1,000 Cnt.
Shiling OC-Sea 15/06/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.
GENERAL CARGO:
Jin Guang Ling Cosco 11/06/20 Not Sched 373 G.
C Nil
ROCK/PHOSPHATE:
Wolverine WMA Shipcare 12/06/20 Not Sched 54,500 Nil
CLINKER:
Meraklis Crystal Sea 08/06/20 Not Sched Nil 46,000
IRON/SCRAP:
Pola Agusta Aaras-Sh14/06/20 Not Sched 31,000 Scrap Nil
OIL TANKER:
BW Roven GAC 08/06/20 Not Sched 34,000 Gasoline Nil
Celsius Montreal 08/06/20 Not Sched 4,000 Chemical Nil
Lime Galaxy Alpine 08/06/20 Not Sched 20,000 SB Oil Nil
BW Eagle GAC 09/06/20 Not Sched 31,500 Gasoloine Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Oreo Fertilzier Bulk-Sh. -- 31/05/20 15:40 1
Mariana M Oil Tanker GAC -- 21/05/20 14:00 -
Shalamar Oil Tanker PNSC OP-I 07/06/20 09:18 -
1 Shifted from B.No. 14/15 O/A.