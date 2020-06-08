Karachi Port Trust shipping intelligence report 08 June 2020

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

hours on Monday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Lahore D. Crude Oil PNSC 06/06/20

OP-II Bolan D. Mogas GAC 06/06/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

11/12 Andreas K D. Cannola Alpine 29/05/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

25 Bulk Castor L. Cement Sea Care 08/06/20

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

28/29 Manet D. L. Cnt. Cosco 07/06/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Ever Ursula Green Pak 08/06/e0 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

Mol Generosity OC-Network 11/06/20 Not Sched 900 Cnt. 1,000 Cnt.

Shiling OC-Sea 15/06/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Jin Guang Ling Cosco 11/06/20 Not Sched 373 G.

C Nil

ROCK/PHOSPHATE:

Wolverine WMA Shipcare 12/06/20 Not Sched 54,500 Nil

CLINKER:

Meraklis Crystal Sea 08/06/20 Not Sched Nil 46,000

IRON/SCRAP:

Pola Agusta Aaras-Sh14/06/20 Not Sched 31,000 Scrap Nil

OIL TANKER:

BW Roven GAC 08/06/20 Not Sched 34,000 Gasoline Nil

Celsius Montreal 08/06/20 Not Sched 4,000 Chemical Nil

Lime Galaxy Alpine 08/06/20 Not Sched 20,000 SB Oil Nil

BW Eagle GAC 09/06/20 Not Sched 31,500 Gasoloine Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Oreo Fertilzier Bulk-Sh. -- 31/05/20 15:40 1

Mariana M Oil Tanker GAC -- 21/05/20 14:00 -

Shalamar Oil Tanker PNSC OP-I 07/06/20 09:18 -

1 Shifted from B.No. 14/15 O/A.