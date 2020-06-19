Karachi Port Trust Shipping Intelligence Report 19 June 2020
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:12 PM
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Friday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-I Alpine Persefone D. Mogas Alpine 17/06/20
OP-II Shalamar D. Crude Oil PNSC 18/06/20
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
1/2 Golf Coast L. Naptha Alpine 17/06/20
2/3 Alanda Star L. Barite Crystal Sea 17/06/20
10/11 King Boton Rouge D. Pet Coke Wilhelmsen 18/06/20
11/12 Wolverine D. Phosphate WMA Shipcare 12/06/20
13/14 Aisha Sarwar L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 16/06/20
14/15 Emelda D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 12/06/20
16/17 Polo Agusta D. Steel Aaras-Sh. 17/06/20
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
8/9 Mol Globe D. L. Cnt. OC-Network 18/06/20
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
SAPT-4 Cosco Europe D. L. Cnt. Cosco 18/06/20
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
24/25 Lan Hai Sheng Hui D. Phosphate Coastal 18/06/20
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
Berth Vacant...
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Ever Deluxe Green Pak 20/06/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt.
900 Cnt.
Manet Cosco 21/06/20 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.
Folegandros Cosco 23/06/20 Not Sched 2000 Cnt. 2000 Cnt.
Cosco Rotterdam Cosco 24/06/20 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.
Kota Naked P-Delta 01/07/20 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.
CLINKER:
Lausanne OC-Services 20/06/20 Not Sched Nil 55,000
MEAL:
Andria Alpine 22/06/20 Not Sched 68,000 Soyabean Nil
OIL TANKER:
Sea Duck Alpine 19/06/20 Not Sched 12,000 Crude Oil Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
New Destiny Clinker Crystal Sea -- 14/06/20 21:00 -
Osprey I Clinker Crystal Sea -- 16/06/20 15:55 -
Nordspring Container Ships Hapag Llyd 26/27 18/06/20 15:36 -
Fratzis Star Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 19/06/20 04:12 -
Lerax Oil Tanker OC-Pride -- 21/06/20 14:00 -
Celsius Randers Oil Tanker Gac -- 18/06/20 12:00 -
LEGEND