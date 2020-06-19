UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust Shipping Intelligence Report 19 June 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:12 PM

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Friday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-I Alpine Persefone D. Mogas Alpine 17/06/20

OP-II Shalamar D. Crude Oil PNSC 18/06/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1/2 Golf Coast L. Naptha Alpine 17/06/20

2/3 Alanda Star L. Barite Crystal Sea 17/06/20

10/11 King Boton Rouge D. Pet Coke Wilhelmsen 18/06/20

11/12 Wolverine D. Phosphate WMA Shipcare 12/06/20

13/14 Aisha Sarwar L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 16/06/20

14/15 Emelda D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 12/06/20

16/17 Polo Agusta D. Steel Aaras-Sh. 17/06/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

8/9 Mol Globe D. L. Cnt. OC-Network 18/06/20

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

SAPT-4 Cosco Europe D. L. Cnt. Cosco 18/06/20

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

24/25 Lan Hai Sheng Hui D. Phosphate Coastal 18/06/20

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant...

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Ever Deluxe Green Pak 20/06/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt.

900 Cnt.

Manet Cosco 21/06/20 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.

Folegandros Cosco 23/06/20 Not Sched 2000 Cnt. 2000 Cnt.

Cosco Rotterdam Cosco 24/06/20 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Kota Naked P-Delta 01/07/20 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.

CLINKER:

Lausanne OC-Services 20/06/20 Not Sched Nil 55,000

MEAL:

Andria Alpine 22/06/20 Not Sched 68,000 Soyabean Nil

OIL TANKER:

Sea Duck Alpine 19/06/20 Not Sched 12,000 Crude Oil Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

New Destiny Clinker Crystal Sea -- 14/06/20 21:00 -

Osprey I Clinker Crystal Sea -- 16/06/20 15:55 -

Nordspring Container Ships Hapag Llyd 26/27 18/06/20 15:36 -

Fratzis Star Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 19/06/20 04:12 -

Lerax Oil Tanker OC-Pride -- 21/06/20 14:00 -

Celsius Randers Oil Tanker Gac -- 18/06/20 12:00 -

