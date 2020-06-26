Karachi Port Trust Shipping Intelligence Report 26 June 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Friday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-II Pacific Julia D.Mogas GAC 24/06/20
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
2 Winter Sun L. Ethanol East Wind 24/06/20
4 Bernina L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 26/06/20
5 Ceylon Princess L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 24/06/20
10/11 Andria D. Soyabean Alpine 26/06/20
11/12 Nordic Tianjin L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 26/06/20
13/14 New Destiny L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 22/06/20
14/15 Fratzis Star D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 21/06/20
16/17 Lan Hai Sheng Hui D. Phosphate Coastal 25/06/20
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
6/7 Cosco Rotterdam D. L. Cnt. Cosco 23/06/20
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
Berth Vacant...
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
Berth Vacant...
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
28/29 Ym Green D. L. Cnt. Inshipping 23/06/20
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Cosco Oceania Cosco 26/06/20 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.
Cosco Aden Cosco 27/06/20 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.
Cosco Belgium Cosco 30/06/20 Not Sched 600 Cnt.
600 Cnt.
Kota Naked P-Delta 01/07/20 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.
CONTAINER (Geared):
Ubena Golden 27/06/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
VEHICLE:
Morning Crystal Maritime 30/06/20 Not Sched 117 Units Nil
CEMENT:
Tabernacle Prince Ever Green 27/06/20 Not Sched Nil 17,350
PET:
Westport Eagle Wilhelmsen 26/06/20 Not Sched 26,000 Nil
OIL TANKER:
Al Salam High Seas 26/06/20 Not Sched Nil 1,000 Naphtha
Chembulk Virgin Gorda Alpine 27/06/20 Not Sched 13,000 Chemical Nil
Hafnia Hong Kong Alpine 27/06/20 Not Sched 60,000 Mogas Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Jawad Clinker Crystal Sea 4 25/06/20 13:18 -
Ubena Container Ships Golden 16/17 26/06/20 02:06 -
Emelda Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 21/06/20 06:10 1
Stellar Ontario General Cargo Ever Green 24 26/06/20 06:30 -
Taxas Star Oil Tanker OC-Pride -- 24/06/20 14:00 -
Gulf Coast Oil Tanker Alpine -- 24/06/20 20:15 2
LEGEND:
1 Shifted from B.No. 14/15 to O/A.
2 Shifted fro Berth No. 1 to O/A