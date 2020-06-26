UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust Shipping Intelligence Report 26 June 2020

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:23 PM

Karachi Port Trust shipping intelligence report 26 June 2020

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Friday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-II Pacific Julia D.Mogas GAC 24/06/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

2 Winter Sun L. Ethanol East Wind 24/06/20

4 Bernina L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 26/06/20

5 Ceylon Princess L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 24/06/20

10/11 Andria D. Soyabean Alpine 26/06/20

11/12 Nordic Tianjin L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 26/06/20

13/14 New Destiny L. Clinkers Crystal Sea 22/06/20

14/15 Fratzis Star D. Dap Bulk-Sh. 21/06/20

16/17 Lan Hai Sheng Hui D. Phosphate Coastal 25/06/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

6/7 Cosco Rotterdam D. L. Cnt. Cosco 23/06/20

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

Berth Vacant...

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

28/29 Ym Green D. L. Cnt. Inshipping 23/06/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Cosco Oceania Cosco 26/06/20 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Cosco Aden Cosco 27/06/20 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Cosco Belgium Cosco 30/06/20 Not Sched 600 Cnt.

600 Cnt.

Kota Naked P-Delta 01/07/20 Not Sched 600 Cnt. 600 Cnt.

CONTAINER (Geared):

Ubena Golden 27/06/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

VEHICLE:

Morning Crystal Maritime 30/06/20 Not Sched 117 Units Nil

CEMENT:

Tabernacle Prince Ever Green 27/06/20 Not Sched Nil 17,350

PET:

Westport Eagle Wilhelmsen 26/06/20 Not Sched 26,000 Nil

OIL TANKER:

Al Salam High Seas 26/06/20 Not Sched Nil 1,000 Naphtha

Chembulk Virgin Gorda Alpine 27/06/20 Not Sched 13,000 Chemical Nil

Hafnia Hong Kong Alpine 27/06/20 Not Sched 60,000 Mogas Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Jawad Clinker Crystal Sea 4 25/06/20 13:18 -

Ubena Container Ships Golden 16/17 26/06/20 02:06 -

Emelda Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 21/06/20 06:10 1

Stellar Ontario General Cargo Ever Green 24 26/06/20 06:30 -

Taxas Star Oil Tanker OC-Pride -- 24/06/20 14:00 -

Gulf Coast Oil Tanker Alpine -- 24/06/20 20:15 2

LEGEND:

1 Shifted from B.No. 14/15 to O/A.

2 Shifted fro Berth No. 1 to O/A

