Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 24 Aug 2020
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 06:35 PM
Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday
SHIPS BERTHED:
Memphis Container Ship
Chemtrans Adriatic Tanker
AS Roberta Container Ship
Hyundai Colombo Container Ship
RDO Fortune Container Ship
Captain Karam Rock Phos
NACC Pporos Cement
Valentine Tanker
Kota Nekad Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Han De
Cosco Hellas
Boliche
MSC Cheryl 3
Northern Dexterity
MOL Generosity
Al Mahboobah
AS Roberta
Lilac Ray
Hundai Colombo
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Nacc Poros 24/08/20
Memphiis 24/08/20
Valentine 24/08/20
Kota Nakad 25/08/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Chemroute Sun Ethanol 24/08/20 L/4500
Botany Bay 24/08/20 D/L Container
Berlin Express 24/08/20 D/L Container
Kapitan Msloc 24/08/20 D/L Container
Mouton 24/08/20 L/ 55000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 236,010 Metric Tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 96,617 Metric Tons of export cargo and 139,393 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 67,226 45,400 112,626
Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------
Rock Phosphate 7,037 ------ 7,037
DAP 10,752 ------ 10,752
Iron & Steel Scrap 10,584 ------ 10,584
Yellow Soya Beans 777 ------ 777
Clinkers ------ 40,667 40,667
Loose Bulk Cements ------ 7,000 7,000
Oil/Liquid Cargo 43,017 3,550 46,567