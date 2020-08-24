Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 24 Aug 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Memphis Container Ship

Chemtrans Adriatic Tanker

AS Roberta Container Ship

Hyundai Colombo Container Ship

RDO Fortune Container Ship

Captain Karam Rock Phos

NACC Pporos Cement

Valentine Tanker

Kota Nekad Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Han De

Cosco Hellas

Boliche

MSC Cheryl 3

Northern Dexterity

MOL Generosity

Al Mahboobah

AS Roberta

Lilac Ray

Hundai Colombo

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Nacc Poros 24/08/20

Memphiis 24/08/20

Valentine 24/08/20

Kota Nakad 25/08/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Chemroute Sun Ethanol 24/08/20 L/4500

Botany Bay 24/08/20 D/L Container

Berlin Express 24/08/20 D/L Container

Kapitan Msloc 24/08/20 D/L Container

Mouton 24/08/20 L/ 55000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 236,010 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 96,617 Metric Tons of export cargo and 139,393 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 67,226 45,400 112,626

Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------

Rock Phosphate 7,037 ------ 7,037

DAP 10,752 ------ 10,752

Iron & Steel Scrap 10,584 ------ 10,584

Yellow Soya Beans 777 ------ 777

Clinkers ------ 40,667 40,667

Loose Bulk Cements ------ 7,000 7,000

Oil/Liquid Cargo 43,017 3,550 46,567