Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 01 Sep 2020

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

SunnineClinkers

Xin ShanghaiContainer Ship

Golden LeafFertilizer

SHIPS SAILED:

M.T Lahore

Navig8 Sirius

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Xin Shanghai01/09/20

Esperanza N01/09/20

Bomar Lynx01/09/20

Ever Decent01/09/20

Ecoatlantic01/09/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Bow Tribute 01/09/20D/5000 Cchemical

Clemens Schulte 01/09/20 D/L Container

Saxonia 01/09/20 D/L Container

Cosco Belehium01/09/20 D/L Container

Ever Ursula01/09/20 D/L Container

Asavari02/09/20 D/ 2500 Lab Equipment

Vasi Moon 02/09/20 D/L Container

Bomar Milione 02/09/20 D/L Container

Hyundai Jakarta02/09/20 D/L Container

Navi Sunny02/09/20 D/ 11000 Project Cargo

Liv Auerbach02/09/20 D/ 5007 Steel Plates

Geniun Star XL02/09/20 D/ 742 General Cargo

Xing Shou Hai02/09/20 D/ 25854 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 92,263 metric tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 20,178 metric tons of export cargo and 72,085 metric tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 41,537 9,810 51,347

Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------

Clinkers ------ 10,36810,368

DAP 6,700 ------ 6,700

Rock Phosphate 7,822 ------ 7,822

Whet 3,170 ------ 3,170

Oil/Liquid Cargo 12,856 - 12,856