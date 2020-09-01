Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 01 Sep 2020
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:42 PM
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday
SHIPS BERTHED:
SunnineClinkers
Xin ShanghaiContainer Ship
Golden LeafFertilizer
SHIPS SAILED:
M.T Lahore
Navig8 Sirius
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Xin Shanghai01/09/20
Esperanza N01/09/20
Bomar Lynx01/09/20
Ever Decent01/09/20
Ecoatlantic01/09/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Bow Tribute 01/09/20D/5000 Cchemical
Clemens Schulte 01/09/20 D/L Container
Saxonia 01/09/20 D/L Container
Cosco Belehium01/09/20 D/L Container
Ever Ursula01/09/20 D/L Container
Asavari02/09/20 D/ 2500 Lab Equipment
Vasi Moon 02/09/20 D/L Container
Bomar Milione 02/09/20 D/L Container
Hyundai Jakarta02/09/20 D/L Container
Navi Sunny02/09/20 D/ 11000 Project Cargo
Liv Auerbach02/09/20 D/ 5007 Steel Plates
Geniun Star XL02/09/20 D/ 742 General Cargo
Xing Shou Hai02/09/20 D/ 25854 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 92,263 metric tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 20,178 metric tons of export cargo and 72,085 metric tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 41,537 9,810 51,347
Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------
Clinkers ------ 10,36810,368
DAP 6,700 ------ 6,700
Rock Phosphate 7,822 ------ 7,822
Whet 3,170 ------ 3,170
Oil/Liquid Cargo 12,856 - 12,856