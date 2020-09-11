Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 11 Sep 2020

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Filia GloryClinkers

Port CantonClinkers

Msc Maria Laura Container Ship

Densa Falcon Fertilizer

SHIPS SAILED:

Eastern Begonia

Linus P

Hibiscus

Csl Sophie

Moen Island

Tabernacle Prince

Diyala

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Wan Hai 611 11/09/20

M.T Quetta 11/09/20

Liv Auerbach 11/09/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Fos Spirit 11/09/20 L/1000 Maphtha

Kota Kaya 11/09/20 Container

Msc Jeanne 11/09/20 Container

Flag Filia11/09/20 D/54900 Dap

Dato Success 11/09/20 D/27350 General Cargo

Ksl Danyang11/09/20 D/15303 General Cargo

DM Jade 12/09/20 D/2500 Chemical

Jbu Onyx12/09/20 D/2000 Chemical

Ever Dainty12/09/20 Container

Hyundai Paramount 12/09/20 Container

Kapitan Maslov11/09/20 Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 146,226 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 46,673 Metric Tons of export cargo and 99,553 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 29,957 22,080 52,037

B.Bulk Cargo ------ 617 617

Clinkers ------ 18,196 18,196

Dap 448 ------ 448

Loose Bulk Cement ------ 5,780 5,780

Wheat 12,898 ------ 12,898

Oil/Liquid Cargo 56,250 ------ 56,250