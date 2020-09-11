UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 11 Sep 2020

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:28 PM

Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 11 Sep 2020

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Filia GloryClinkers

Port CantonClinkers

Msc Maria Laura Container Ship

Densa Falcon Fertilizer

SHIPS SAILED:

Eastern Begonia

Linus P

Hibiscus

Csl Sophie

Moen Island

Tabernacle Prince

Diyala

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Wan Hai 611 11/09/20

M.T Quetta 11/09/20

Liv Auerbach 11/09/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Fos Spirit 11/09/20 L/1000 Maphtha

Kota Kaya 11/09/20 Container

Msc Jeanne 11/09/20 Container

Flag Filia11/09/20 D/54900 Dap

Dato Success 11/09/20 D/27350 General Cargo

Ksl Danyang11/09/20 D/15303 General Cargo

DM Jade 12/09/20 D/2500 Chemical

Jbu Onyx12/09/20 D/2000 Chemical

Ever Dainty12/09/20 Container

Hyundai Paramount 12/09/20 Container

Kapitan Maslov11/09/20 Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 146,226 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 46,673 Metric Tons of export cargo and 99,553 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 29,957 22,080 52,037

B.Bulk Cargo ------ 617 617

Clinkers ------ 18,196 18,196

Dap 448 ------ 448

Loose Bulk Cement ------ 5,780 5,780

Wheat 12,898 ------ 12,898

Oil/Liquid Cargo 56,250 ------ 56,250

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Quetta Import Kaya Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Russian flagship air carrier Aeroflot resumes flig ..

14 minutes ago

India reports record daily jump of 96,551 coronavi ..

14 minutes ago

DEWA raises awareness among students on conservati ..

14 minutes ago

Emirates adds Casablanca to its route network

15 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat emphasizes on change of mindsets to ..

27 minutes ago

Condolence reference for Dr. H. Hasnain at UVAS

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.