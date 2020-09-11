Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 11 Sep 2020
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 06:28 PM
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Filia GloryClinkers
Port CantonClinkers
Msc Maria Laura Container Ship
Densa Falcon Fertilizer
SHIPS SAILED:
Eastern Begonia
Linus P
Hibiscus
Csl Sophie
Moen Island
Tabernacle Prince
Diyala
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Wan Hai 611 11/09/20
M.T Quetta 11/09/20
Liv Auerbach 11/09/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Fos Spirit 11/09/20 L/1000 Maphtha
Kota Kaya 11/09/20 Container
Msc Jeanne 11/09/20 Container
Flag Filia11/09/20 D/54900 Dap
Dato Success 11/09/20 D/27350 General Cargo
Ksl Danyang11/09/20 D/15303 General Cargo
DM Jade 12/09/20 D/2500 Chemical
Jbu Onyx12/09/20 D/2000 Chemical
Ever Dainty12/09/20 Container
Hyundai Paramount 12/09/20 Container
Kapitan Maslov11/09/20 Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 146,226 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 46,673 Metric Tons of export cargo and 99,553 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 29,957 22,080 52,037
B.Bulk Cargo ------ 617 617
Clinkers ------ 18,196 18,196
Dap 448 ------ 448
Loose Bulk Cement ------ 5,780 5,780
Wheat 12,898 ------ 12,898
Oil/Liquid Cargo 56,250 ------ 56,250