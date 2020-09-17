UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 17 Sep 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 06:35 PM

Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 17 Sep 2020

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Ginga Merlin Tanker

Saxonia Container Ship

Olympus Wheat

Stellar Hudson Talc Powder

SHIPS SAILED:

Edison

Fos Spirit

Wieland

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Grace 17/09/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Cosco Oceania 17/09/20 Container

DS Cougar 18/09/20 L/3000 Ethanol

Northern Dexterity 18/09/20 Container

Cosco Rotterdam 18/09/20 Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 100,923 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 47,535 Metric Tons of export cargo and 53,388 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 27,668 26,122 53,790

B.Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------

Clinkers ------ 21,413 21,413

Dap 10,007 ------ 10,510

Wheat 6,199 ------ 6,199

Oil/Liquid Cargo 9,514 ------ 9,514

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Rotterdam Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Virgin Atlantic to start direct flights from Lahor ..

5 minutes ago

Holistic infrastructure development; a priority of ..

25 minutes ago

Motorway gang-rape victim identifies both suspects

44 minutes ago

ANF seizes 462.500 kg drugs in 10 operations; arre ..

1 minute ago

Oman reports 557 new COVID-19 cases, 91,753 in tot ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong's jobless rate remains high at 6.1 pct

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.