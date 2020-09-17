Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 17 Sep 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Ginga Merlin Tanker
Saxonia Container Ship
Olympus Wheat
Stellar Hudson Talc Powder
SHIPS SAILED:
Edison
Fos Spirit
Wieland
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Grace 17/09/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Cosco Oceania 17/09/20 Container
DS Cougar 18/09/20 L/3000 Ethanol
Northern Dexterity 18/09/20 Container
Cosco Rotterdam 18/09/20 Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 100,923 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 47,535 Metric Tons of export cargo and 53,388 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 27,668 26,122 53,790
B.Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------
Clinkers ------ 21,413 21,413
Dap 10,007 ------ 10,510
Wheat 6,199 ------ 6,199
Oil/Liquid Cargo 9,514 ------ 9,514