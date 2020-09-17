Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 17 Sep 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Ginga Merlin Tanker

Saxonia Container Ship

Olympus Wheat

Stellar Hudson Talc Powder

SHIPS SAILED:

Edison

Fos Spirit

Wieland

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Grace 17/09/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Cosco Oceania 17/09/20 Container

DS Cougar 18/09/20 L/3000 Ethanol

Northern Dexterity 18/09/20 Container

Cosco Rotterdam 18/09/20 Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 100,923 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 47,535 Metric Tons of export cargo and 53,388 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 27,668 26,122 53,790

B.Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------

Clinkers ------ 21,413 21,413

Dap 10,007 ------ 10,510

Wheat 6,199 ------ 6,199

Oil/Liquid Cargo 9,514 ------ 9,514