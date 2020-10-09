Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 09 Oct 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Jin Tao Clinkers
Sti Uranus Tug
Grace Clinkers
Haut Brion General Cargo
Athina III Wheat
M.T Quetta Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Msc Chiara
Eships Progress
Moen Island
M.T Shalamar
Tai Splendor
Carl Schulte
Mariann
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Da Tong Yun 09/10/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Ginga Lynx 10/10/20 D/2000 Base Oil
Sea Power 10/10/20 D/11000 Chem
As Sophia 10/10/20 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 133,336 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 52,695 Metric Tons of export cargo and 80,641 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 39,585 21,579 61,164
B.Bulk Cargo 11,583 ------ 11,583
Clinkers ------ 31,116 31,116
Wheat 5,930 ------ 5,930
Oil/Liquid Cargo 23,543 ------ 23,543