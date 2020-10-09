UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 09 Oct 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 07:16 PM

Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 09 Oct 2020

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Jin Tao Clinkers

Sti Uranus Tug

Grace Clinkers

Haut Brion General Cargo

Athina III Wheat

M.T Quetta Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Msc Chiara

Eships Progress

Moen Island

M.T Shalamar

Tai Splendor

Carl Schulte

Mariann

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Da Tong Yun 09/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Ginga Lynx 10/10/20 D/2000 Base Oil

Sea Power 10/10/20 D/11000 Chem

As Sophia 10/10/20 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 133,336 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 52,695 Metric Tons of export cargo and 80,641 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 39,585 21,579 61,164

B.Bulk Cargo 11,583 ------ 11,583

Clinkers ------ 31,116 31,116

Wheat 5,930 ------ 5,930

Oil/Liquid Cargo 23,543 ------ 23,543

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Quetta Import Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy shuts down a service centre in Al Tw ..

6 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs three cabinet members to of ..

4 minutes ago

Regional peace depends on resolution of Kashmir di ..

4 minutes ago

2 confirmed, 642 suspected dengue cases reported i ..

4 minutes ago

Demand for Lahore General Hospital land to be cons ..

5 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast for city

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.