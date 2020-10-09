Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 09 Oct 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Jin Tao Clinkers

Sti Uranus Tug

Grace Clinkers

Haut Brion General Cargo

Athina III Wheat

M.T Quetta Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Msc Chiara

Eships Progress

Moen Island

M.T Shalamar

Tai Splendor

Carl Schulte

Mariann

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Da Tong Yun 09/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Ginga Lynx 10/10/20 D/2000 Base Oil

Sea Power 10/10/20 D/11000 Chem

As Sophia 10/10/20 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 133,336 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 52,695 Metric Tons of export cargo and 80,641 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 39,585 21,579 61,164

B.Bulk Cargo 11,583 ------ 11,583

Clinkers ------ 31,116 31,116

Wheat 5,930 ------ 5,930

Oil/Liquid Cargo 23,543 ------ 23,543