Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 22 Oct 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Wan Hai 611Container ship

RongTanker

Kota NakedContainer ship

Da AnGeneral Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

Vasi Star

Plover Pacific

Ginga Lion

Madrid Express

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Xin Hong Kong22/10/20

Kota Naked22/10/20

CSL Sophie22/10/20

Athina III23/10/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Gion Trader22/10/20L/10500 ethanol

Stolt Spruce22/10/20L/10000 ethanol

Northern Dedication22/10/20D/L Container

Gdynia Trader22/10/20D/L Contaienr

M.T Quetta23/10/20D/70000 crude oil

Cosco Europe23/10/20D/L Container

Hyundai Jakarata23/10/20D/L Container

Global Legend23/10/20D/44900 DI

Honey Badger23/10/20D/59000 Wheat

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 114,508 metric tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 55,911 metric tons of export cargo and 58,597 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 35,365 44,990 80,355

B.Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------

Clinkers ------ 8,421 8,421

Wheat 14,340 ------ 14,340

DAP 6,550 ------ 6,550

Sugar 1,814 ------ 1,814

Oil/Liquid Cargo 528 2,500 3,028