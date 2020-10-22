Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 22 Oct 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Wan Hai 611Container ship
RongTanker
Kota NakedContainer ship
Da AnGeneral Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
Vasi Star
Plover Pacific
Ginga Lion
Madrid Express
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Xin Hong Kong22/10/20
Kota Naked22/10/20
CSL Sophie22/10/20
Athina III23/10/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Gion Trader22/10/20L/10500 ethanol
Stolt Spruce22/10/20L/10000 ethanol
Northern Dedication22/10/20D/L Container
Gdynia Trader22/10/20D/L Contaienr
M.T Quetta23/10/20D/70000 crude oil
Cosco Europe23/10/20D/L Container
Hyundai Jakarata23/10/20D/L Container
Global Legend23/10/20D/44900 DI
Honey Badger23/10/20D/59000 Wheat
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 114,508 metric tons, the breakup shows that the port has handled 55,911 metric tons of export cargo and 58,597 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 35,365 44,990 80,355
B.Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------
Clinkers ------ 8,421 8,421
Wheat 14,340 ------ 14,340
DAP 6,550 ------ 6,550
Sugar 1,814 ------ 1,814
Oil/Liquid Cargo 528 2,500 3,028