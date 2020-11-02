UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 02 Nov 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 hours ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:40 PM

Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 02 Nov 2020

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

AS Sophia Container Ship

Tiger Perseverance Tanker

Aegiali Container Ship

Cosco Rotterdam Container Ship

MSC Marianna Container Ship

Cosco Aden Container Ship

Nordocean Tanker

Diyala Container Ship

Baltic Bridge Container Ship

Daimongate Wheat

SHIPS SAILED:

Northern Discovery

Hyundai Oakland

AS Sophia

Aegiali

Summit Africa

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

MSC Marianna 02/11/20

Diyala 02/11/20

Ionic Storm 02/11/20

Cosco Aden 03/11/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Bow Cardinal 02/11/20 D/2500 Chem

Oriental Rose 02/11/20 L/35000 Ethanol

Dongfushan 02/11/20 D/3200 Chem

Csav Tyndall 02/11/20 D/L Container

PAC Acrux 02/11/20 D/11843 General Cargo

Grace 02/11/20 L/34250 Clinkers

M.

T Quetta 03/11/20 D/70000 Crude Oil

Thorsky 03/11/20 D/L Container

Hyundai Paramount 03/11/20 D/L Container

Botany Bay 03/11/20 D/L Container

Cosco Belgium 03/11/20 D/L Container

Arrow Lady 03/11/20 D/60000 Wheat

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 269,371 Metric Tons the breakup shows that the port has handled 74,827 Metric Tons of export cargo and 194,544 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said peiord; commidity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 109,431 27,618 137,049

B.Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------

Clinkers ------ 46,509 46,509

DAP 16,976 ------ 16,976

Wheat 16,276 ------ 16,276

Sugar 4,421 ------ 4,421

Oil/Liquid Cargo 47,440 700 48,140

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Storm Quetta Import Rotterdam Aden Belgium Karachi Port

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

1 minute ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul Unive ..

16 minutes ago

Seventy Percent of Jewish Israelis Believe Trump's ..

43 minutes ago

Germany top for Brexit bank relocations: Bundesban ..

19 minutes ago

GOSH set to take part in world first human challen ..

2 hours ago

Restrictions in Place for COVID-19 May Limit Sprea ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.