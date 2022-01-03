Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 03 Jan 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

GFS Pearls Container Ship

MOL Genesis Container Ship

SINO Bridge Container Ship

Acturia Container Ship

Northern Dedication Container Ship

Independent Spirit Container Ship

Teera Bhum Container Ship

Hanne Danica General Cargo

Hamburg Highway car Carrier

Hyundai Shanghai Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Grace

OEL Kedarnath

Hyundai Bangkok

Yantian Express

GFS Pearl

SINO Bridge

M.T Quetta

MOL Genesis

Actuaria

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Northern Dedication 03-01-2022

FLC Harmony 03-01-2022

AL Salam II 03-01-2022

Stolt Cobalt 03-01-2022

Blue Akihabara 03-01-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

M.T Lahore 03-01-2022 D/74000 Crude Oil

OOCL Zhoushan 03-01-2022 D/L Container

XIN YAN TIAN 03-01-2022 D/L Container

KOTA Nilam 03-01-2022 D/L Container

Wadi Bini Khalid 03-01-2022 D/L Container

Shiling 04-01-2022 D/L Container

Tarlan 04-01-2022 D/L Container

Szczecin Trader 04-01-2022 D/L Container

Lorentos 04-01-2022 D/31991 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 425,957 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 164,274 Metric Tons of export cargo and 261,683 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 116,372 102,463 218,835

Bulk Cargo 9,565 1,129 10,694

Cement -------- 17,451 17,451

Clinkers -------- 18,998 18,998

Iron & Steel Scrap Broken 50 ------- 50

Rock Phosphate 15,810 ------- 15,810

Wheat 15,092 ------- 15,092

Yellow Soya Bean 8,645 ------- 8,645

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 96,149 24,233 120,382