Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 03 Jan 2022
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday
SHIPS BERTHED:
GFS Pearls Container Ship
MOL Genesis Container Ship
SINO Bridge Container Ship
Acturia Container Ship
Northern Dedication Container Ship
Independent Spirit Container Ship
Teera Bhum Container Ship
Hanne Danica General Cargo
Hamburg Highway car Carrier
Hyundai Shanghai Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Grace
OEL Kedarnath
Hyundai Bangkok
Yantian Express
GFS Pearl
SINO Bridge
M.T Quetta
MOL Genesis
Actuaria
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Northern Dedication 03-01-2022
FLC Harmony 03-01-2022
AL Salam II 03-01-2022
Stolt Cobalt 03-01-2022
Blue Akihabara 03-01-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
M.T Lahore 03-01-2022 D/74000 Crude Oil
OOCL Zhoushan 03-01-2022 D/L Container
XIN YAN TIAN 03-01-2022 D/L Container
KOTA Nilam 03-01-2022 D/L Container
Wadi Bini Khalid 03-01-2022 D/L Container
Shiling 04-01-2022 D/L Container
Tarlan 04-01-2022 D/L Container
Szczecin Trader 04-01-2022 D/L Container
Lorentos 04-01-2022 D/31991 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 425,957 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 164,274 Metric Tons of export cargo and 261,683 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 116,372 102,463 218,835
Bulk Cargo 9,565 1,129 10,694
Cement -------- 17,451 17,451
Clinkers -------- 18,998 18,998
Iron & Steel Scrap Broken 50 ------- 50
Rock Phosphate 15,810 ------- 15,810
Wheat 15,092 ------- 15,092
Yellow Soya Bean 8,645 ------- 8,645
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 96,149 24,233 120,382