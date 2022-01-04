Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 4 Jan 2022
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
KOTA Nilam Container Ship
BW Kronborg Tanker
M.T Lahore Tanker
XIN Yan Tian Container Ship
WADI Bini Khalid Container Ship
Star Pegasus PET Coke
JO Redwood Tanker
DM Jade Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Hanne Danica
Tong Da
Baltic Sky I
Hamburg Highway
Northern Dedication
FLC Harmony
AL Salam II
Stolt Cobalt
Hyundai Shanghai
Blue Akihabara
Teera Bhum
Kota Nilam
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Wadi Bini Khalid 04-01-2022
AL Shaffiah 04-01-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Shiling 04-01-2022 D/L Container
Szczecin Trader 04-01-2022 D/L Container
Tarlan 04-01-2022 D/L Container
Kota Megah 05-01-2022 D/L Container
Maritime Meridian 05-01-2022 D/3500 Chemical
Lorentos 05-01-2022 D/31991 General Cargo
Melpomeni 05-01-2022 D/30519 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 130,7200 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 42,820 Metric Tons of export cargo and 87,902 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 36,333 40,720 77,053
Cement -------- 1,550 1,550
PRT Coke 755 ------- 755
Rice 50 300 350
Rock Phosphate 11,410 ------- 11,410
Wheat 4,302 ------- 4,302
Yellow Soya Bean 4,600 ------- 4,600
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 30,452 250 30,702