Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 4 Jan 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

KOTA Nilam Container Ship

BW Kronborg Tanker

M.T Lahore Tanker

XIN Yan Tian Container Ship

WADI Bini Khalid Container Ship

Star Pegasus PET Coke

JO Redwood Tanker

DM Jade Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Hanne Danica

Tong Da

Baltic Sky I

Hamburg Highway

Northern Dedication

FLC Harmony

AL Salam II

Stolt Cobalt

Hyundai Shanghai

Blue Akihabara

Teera Bhum

Kota Nilam

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Wadi Bini Khalid 04-01-2022

AL Shaffiah 04-01-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Shiling 04-01-2022 D/L Container

Szczecin Trader 04-01-2022 D/L Container

Tarlan 04-01-2022 D/L Container

Kota Megah 05-01-2022 D/L Container

Maritime Meridian 05-01-2022 D/3500 Chemical

Lorentos 05-01-2022 D/31991 General Cargo

Melpomeni 05-01-2022 D/30519 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 130,7200 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 42,820 Metric Tons of export cargo and 87,902 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 36,333 40,720 77,053

Cement -------- 1,550 1,550

PRT Coke 755 ------- 755

Rice 50 300 350

Rock Phosphate 11,410 ------- 11,410

Wheat 4,302 ------- 4,302

Yellow Soya Bean 4,600 ------- 4,600

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 30,452 250 30,702