Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 6 Jan 2022

Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 6 Jan 2022

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

SM Navigator Tanker

Melpomeni General Cargo

Lorentzos General Cargo

Petrus Wheat

Maritime Meridan Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Xin Yan Tian

Seamax Westport

Szczcin Trader

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Bordo Mavi 06-01-2022

Frona 06-01-2022

Jo Redwood 06-01-2022

M.T Lahore 07-01-2022

Star Cleo 07-01-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

Tarlan 06-01-2022 D/L/ Container

California Trader 06-01-2022 D/L/ Container

Oocl Charleston 06-01-2022 D/L/ Container

CMA CGM Otello 06-01-2022 D/L/ Container

As Alva 07-01-2022 D/L Container

Xin Fang Cheng 07-01-2022 D/L Container

M.

T Karachi 07-01-2022 D/71000 Crude Oil

Hilda 07-01-2022 L/2000 Rice

Jwala 06-01-2022 D/2000 Bales

El Tethys 07-01-2022 D/12808 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 176,995 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,504 Metric Tons of export cargo and 117,491 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 30,018 52,135 82,153

Bulk Cargo 11,397 ------ 11,397

PRT Coke 10,580 ------- 10,580

Rice ------ 52 52

Rock Phosphate 7,717 ------- 7,717

Wheat 3,217 ------- 3,217

Yellow Soya Bean 2,817 ------- 2,817

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 51,745 7,317 59,062

