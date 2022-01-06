Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 6 Jan 2022
Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 07:22 PM
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
SM Navigator Tanker
Melpomeni General Cargo
Lorentzos General Cargo
Petrus Wheat
Maritime Meridan Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Xin Yan Tian
Seamax Westport
Szczcin Trader
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Bordo Mavi 06-01-2022
Frona 06-01-2022
Jo Redwood 06-01-2022
M.T Lahore 07-01-2022
Star Cleo 07-01-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
Tarlan 06-01-2022 D/L/ Container
California Trader 06-01-2022 D/L/ Container
Oocl Charleston 06-01-2022 D/L/ Container
CMA CGM Otello 06-01-2022 D/L/ Container
As Alva 07-01-2022 D/L Container
Xin Fang Cheng 07-01-2022 D/L Container
M.
T Karachi 07-01-2022 D/71000 Crude Oil
Hilda 07-01-2022 L/2000 Rice
Jwala 06-01-2022 D/2000 Bales
El Tethys 07-01-2022 D/12808 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 176,995 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 59,504 Metric Tons of export cargo and 117,491 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 30,018 52,135 82,153
Bulk Cargo 11,397 ------ 11,397
PRT Coke 10,580 ------- 10,580
Rice ------ 52 52
Rock Phosphate 7,717 ------- 7,717
Wheat 3,217 ------- 3,217
Yellow Soya Bean 2,817 ------- 2,817
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 51,745 7,317 59,062