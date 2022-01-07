Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 7 Jan 2021
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday
SHIPS BERTHED:
Tarlan Container Ship
California Trader Container Ship
OOCL Charleston Container Ship
Loanna Tanker
Jwala General Cargo
Cma Cgm Otello Container Ship
M.T Shalamar Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
X-Press Bardsey
Shiling
Frona
Jo Redwood
SM Navigator
Bbordo Mavi
Maritime Meridian
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
CMA CGM Otello 07-01-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
M.T Karachi 07-01-2022 D/71000 Crude Oil
Karimata07-01-2022 D/16385 Mogas
As Alva07-01-2022 D/L Container
OOCL Zhoushan07-01-2022 D/L Container
Xin Fang Cheng07-01-2022 D/L Container
Hilda07-01-2022 L/2000 Rice
EL Tethys07-01-2022 D/12808 General Cargo
Dongli08-01-2022 D/3500 Chemical
Lagrange08-01-2022 D/23602 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 108,784 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 13,184 Metric Tons of export cargo and 95,600 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 44,278 10,701 54,979
Bulk Cargo 14,242 ------ 14,242
PET Coke 9,794 ------- 9,794
Rock Phosphate 1,323 ------- 1,323
Yellow Soya Bean 1,212 ------- 1,212
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 24,751 2,483 27,234