Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 7 Jan 2021

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Tarlan Container Ship

California Trader Container Ship

OOCL Charleston Container Ship

Loanna Tanker

Jwala General Cargo

Cma Cgm Otello Container Ship

M.T Shalamar Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

X-Press Bardsey

Shiling

Frona

Jo Redwood

SM Navigator

Bbordo Mavi

Maritime Meridian

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

CMA CGM Otello 07-01-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

M.T Karachi 07-01-2022 D/71000 Crude Oil

Karimata07-01-2022 D/16385 Mogas

As Alva07-01-2022 D/L Container

OOCL Zhoushan07-01-2022 D/L Container

Xin Fang Cheng07-01-2022 D/L Container

Hilda07-01-2022 L/2000 Rice

EL Tethys07-01-2022 D/12808 General Cargo

Dongli08-01-2022 D/3500 Chemical

Lagrange08-01-2022 D/23602 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 108,784 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 13,184 Metric Tons of export cargo and 95,600 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 44,278 10,701 54,979

Bulk Cargo 14,242 ------ 14,242

PET Coke 9,794 ------- 9,794

Rock Phosphate 1,323 ------- 1,323

Yellow Soya Bean 1,212 ------- 1,212

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 24,751 2,483 27,234

