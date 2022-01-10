Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 10 Jan 2022
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
M.T Karachi Tanker
Lagrange General Cargo
OOCL Zhoushan Container Ship
Dongli Tanker
Diyala Container Ship
CMA CGM Rabelais Container Ship
Abtenauer General Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
California Trader
Young Harmony
Star Pegasus
OOCL Chartleston
DM Jade
JO Rowan
XIN Fang Cheng
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Diyala 10-01-2022
CMA CGM Rabelais 10-01-2022
M.T Karachi 11-01-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO
AS Alva 10-01-2022 D/L Container
Hansa Roternburg 10-01-2022 D/L Container
Kota Megah 10-01-2022 D/L Container
Meghna Liberty 10-01-2022 D/54500 Clinkers
Kmtc Mundra 11-01-2022 D/L Container
MSC Emily ii 11-01-2022 D/L Container
Kota Padang 11-01-2022 L/9300 Cement
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 267,142 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 64,230 Metric Tons of export cargo and 202,912 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Container 54,748 61,190 115,938
Bulk Cargo 28,921 32 28,953
Rice ------ 1,008 1,008
Wheat 12,376 ------- 12,376
Yellow Soya Bean 6,189 ------- 6,189
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 100,678 2,0 102,678