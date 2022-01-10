UrduPoint.com

Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 10 Jan 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

M.T Karachi Tanker

Lagrange General Cargo

OOCL Zhoushan Container Ship

Dongli Tanker

Diyala Container Ship

CMA CGM Rabelais Container Ship

Abtenauer General Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

California Trader

Young Harmony

Star Pegasus

OOCL Chartleston

DM Jade

JO Rowan

XIN Fang Cheng

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Diyala 10-01-2022

CMA CGM Rabelais 10-01-2022

M.T Karachi 11-01-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL : date CARGO

AS Alva 10-01-2022 D/L Container

Hansa Roternburg 10-01-2022 D/L Container

Kota Megah 10-01-2022 D/L Container

Meghna Liberty 10-01-2022 D/54500 Clinkers

Kmtc Mundra 11-01-2022 D/L Container

MSC Emily ii 11-01-2022 D/L Container

Kota Padang 11-01-2022 L/9300 Cement

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 267,142 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 64,230 Metric Tons of export cargo and 202,912 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Container 54,748 61,190 115,938

Bulk Cargo 28,921 32 28,953

Rice ------ 1,008 1,008

Wheat 12,376 ------- 12,376

Yellow Soya Bean 6,189 ------- 6,189

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 100,678 2,0 102,678

