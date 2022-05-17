Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 17 May 2022
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday
SHIPS BERTHED:
Wide Hotel Container Ship
M.T Karachi Tanker
M.T Lahore Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Oocl New York
As Clementina
Er Sweden
La Boheme
Tiger Heibei
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Friend 17-05-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
DM Jaed 17-05-2022 D/5000 Chemical
SSL Brahmaputra 17-05-2022 D/L Container
MSC Malin 17-05-2022 D/L Container
Oel Kedarnath 17-05-2022 D/L Container
KMTC Delhi 17-05-2022 D/L Container
YM Saturn 18-05-2022 L/14500 Ethanol
Jolly Perla 18-05-2022 D/L Container
Ever Ursula 18-05-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 97,153 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 12,265 Metric Tons of export cargo and 84,888 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 18,115 8,789 26,904
Bulk Cargo 5,162 55 5,217
Clinkers ------ 2,974 2,974
DAP 9,155 ----- 9,155
RICE ----- 447 447
Soya Bean Seeds 5,416 ---- 5,416
Tyre Scrape 40 ---- 40
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 47,000 ---- 47,000