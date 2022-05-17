Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 17 May 2022

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Wide Hotel Container Ship

M.T Karachi Tanker

M.T Lahore Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Oocl New York

As Clementina

Er Sweden

La Boheme

Tiger Heibei

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Friend 17-05-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

DM Jaed 17-05-2022 D/5000 Chemical

SSL Brahmaputra 17-05-2022 D/L Container

MSC Malin 17-05-2022 D/L Container

Oel Kedarnath 17-05-2022 D/L Container

KMTC Delhi 17-05-2022 D/L Container

YM Saturn 18-05-2022 L/14500 Ethanol

Jolly Perla 18-05-2022 D/L Container

Ever Ursula 18-05-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 97,153 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 12,265 Metric Tons of export cargo and 84,888 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 18,115 8,789 26,904

Bulk Cargo 5,162 55 5,217

Clinkers ------ 2,974 2,974

DAP 9,155 ----- 9,155

RICE ----- 447 447

Soya Bean Seeds 5,416 ---- 5,416

Tyre Scrape 40 ---- 40

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 47,000 ---- 47,000

