Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 19 May 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Jolly Perla Container Ship

Ever Ursula Container Ship

Bai lu Zuo Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Mel Temi

Arman 10

Sea Wolf

Sofia

KMTC Delhi

SSL Brahmaputra

M.T Lahore

Jolly Perla

M.T Karachi

DM Jade

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

MSC Malin 19-05-2022

Capain Dimitris S 19-05-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

Tralan 19-05-2022 D/L Container

Toro 20-05-2022 L/21000 Molases

Fairchem Conquest 20-05-2022 D/2500 Ethanol

Wana Bhum 20-05-2022 L/9500 Ethanol

Contship Fox 20-05-2022 D/L Container

Precious 20-05-2022 D/5000 Vehicles

Kalixenos 20-05-2022 D/7075 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 105,507 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 43,110 Metric Tons of export cargo and 62,397 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 20,754 42,610 63,364

Bulk Cargo ------ 500 500

DAP 2,434 ----- 2,434

Soya Bean Seeds 4,363 ---- 4,363

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 34,846 ---- 34,846

