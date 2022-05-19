Karachi Port Trust Shipping Movements Report 19 May 2022
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 06:30 PM
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Jolly Perla Container Ship
Ever Ursula Container Ship
Bai lu Zuo Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Mel Temi
Arman 10
Sea Wolf
Sofia
KMTC Delhi
SSL Brahmaputra
M.T Lahore
Jolly Perla
M.T Karachi
DM Jade
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
MSC Malin 19-05-2022
Capain Dimitris S 19-05-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
Tralan 19-05-2022 D/L Container
Toro 20-05-2022 L/21000 Molases
Fairchem Conquest 20-05-2022 D/2500 Ethanol
Wana Bhum 20-05-2022 L/9500 Ethanol
Contship Fox 20-05-2022 D/L Container
Precious 20-05-2022 D/5000 Vehicles
Kalixenos 20-05-2022 D/7075 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 105,507 Metric Tons The breakup shows that the port has handled 43,110 Metric Tons of export cargo and 62,397 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 20,754 42,610 63,364
Bulk Cargo ------ 500 500
DAP 2,434 ----- 2,434
Soya Bean Seeds 4,363 ---- 4,363
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 34,846 ---- 34,846