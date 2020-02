Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 20 Feb 2020

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Athenian Container Ship

Bao Glory General Cargo

Al Salam II Tanker

Gsl Eleni Container Ship

Senanur Cebi Clinkers

Polo Container Ship

SHIP SAILED:

Sea Elegent

Sunrise

Ping An Song

Kota Marianna

Msc Marianna

Ocean Drover

SHIPS SAILING: DATE

Athenian 20/02/20

Coral Star 20/02/20

Al Salam II 20/02/20

Hercules 20/02/20

Gsl Eleni 20/02/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

M.T Karachi 20/02/20 D/73000 Crude Oil

Bw Amazon 20/02/20 D/57554 Mogas

Je Ju Islan 20/02/20 Container

Mol Grandeur 20/02/20 Container

Nordspring 20/02/20 Container

Amber Bevely 20/02/20 D/13739 General Cargo

Bao Grand 20/02/20 L/56500 Clinkers

M.

T Shalamar 21/02/20 D/72000 Crude Oil

Es Mercury 21/02/20 L/27000 Talc Powder

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 112,962 metric tons the breakup shows that the port has

handled 42,950 metric tons of export cargo and 70,012 metric tons of

import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY: IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

CONTAINERS 54,511 38,490 93,001

BULK CARGO 2,814 160 2,974

CATTLE 517 ----- 517

PETCOCK 6,920 ----- 6,920

OIL/LIQUID CARGO 5,250 4,300 9,550